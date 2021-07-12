iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,888,041 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.