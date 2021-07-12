Iron Spark I Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) Quiet Period To Expire on July 19th

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 19th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Iron Spark I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.94 on Monday. Iron Spark I has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

