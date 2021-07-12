IONChain Trading Up 7.8% This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $133,405.92 and approximately $6,277.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00895453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005475 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.