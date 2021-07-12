ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0200

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $274,891.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00264287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,622,356 coins and its circulating supply is 13,722,356 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.