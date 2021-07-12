Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

