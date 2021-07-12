Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NVTA opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

