Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

