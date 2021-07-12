Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY) recently:

7/6/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/1/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/24/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/24/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

5/26/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

