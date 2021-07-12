Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
VCV stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
