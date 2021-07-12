Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 7,994 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,408,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,096,000 after buying an additional 228,338 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 117.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

ABBV opened at $116.58 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

