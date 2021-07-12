Intellectus Partners LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 58.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $57.45 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

