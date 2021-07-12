Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.96 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

