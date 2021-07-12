Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.17.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $262.83 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

