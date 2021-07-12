Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,565,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

