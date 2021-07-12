Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

NYSE YMAB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

