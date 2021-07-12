Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00.

NYSE TWST traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $125.31. 21,295 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

