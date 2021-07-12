Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00.
NYSE TWST traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $125.31. 21,295 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Twist Bioscience
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.