Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) Insider Sells 3,997 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86.

REAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 1,404,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,695. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

