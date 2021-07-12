Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells 3,251 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $130,852.75.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 808,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,439. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of -58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

