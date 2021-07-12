Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Sells 10,054 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38.

NYSE:RUN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.14. 117,109 shares of the company traded hands.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

