Insider Selling: Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.

Shares of NYSE SENEA traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $52.08. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.