Insider Selling: Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.
Shares of NYSE SENEA traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $52.08. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Seneca Foods
Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.