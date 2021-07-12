Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

Shares of NYSE QTRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. 180,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,642. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

