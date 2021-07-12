Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 897,778 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. 14,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

