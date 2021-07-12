Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) Insider Sells 94,738 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 94,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $500,216.64.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 295,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,950. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

