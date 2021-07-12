Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $226,500.00.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. 22,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

