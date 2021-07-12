Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $226,500.00.
Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00.
Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. 22,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.