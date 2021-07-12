Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $41.78. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

