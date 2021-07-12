Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) COO Sells 49,429 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,938,111.09.

NTNX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. 36,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Nutanix alerts:

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.