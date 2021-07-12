Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells 20,955 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $4,868,265.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $253.55. 67,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $270.08.
About Morningstar
See Also: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.