Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells 20,955 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $4,868,265.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $253.55. 67,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

