Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KLIC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KLIC) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,825,500.00.
NYSE:KLIC traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 582,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,143. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.