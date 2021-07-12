Insider Selling: Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Sells £23,760,000 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99) on Monday. Jet2 plc has a 1 year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,321.70.

JET2 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

