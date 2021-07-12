Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NYSE:WATT) CFO Sells 21,570 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NYSE:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.44. 21,335 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

