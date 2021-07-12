Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NYSE:DIOD) CEO Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NYSE:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $651,168.00.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,100 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

Diodes stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $77.32. 4,560 shares of the stock traded hands.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.