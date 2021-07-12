Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00.

DexCom stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

