Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE CYRX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 13,824 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Cryoport
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.