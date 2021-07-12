Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CAO Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30.
CRWD traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $261.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,790 shares.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.