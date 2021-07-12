Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NYSE:CSOD) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NYSE:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00.

NYSE CSOD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

