Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Larry Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

