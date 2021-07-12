Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. 170,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

