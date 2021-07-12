Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) Insider Sells 5,726 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

