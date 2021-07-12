Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) Insider Sells 5,726 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.