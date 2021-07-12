Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO Sells 95,115 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amyris stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

