Insider Buying: Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ZTAQU) CEO Buys 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ZTAQU) CEO Stuart J. Zimmer bought 3,500,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000,000.00.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

