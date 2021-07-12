Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 91 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney bought 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.24. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

