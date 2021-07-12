Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE:SEAC) Chairman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 501,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,315. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

