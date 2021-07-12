Insider Buying: Progenity, Inc. (NYSE:PROG) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,097,166 Shares of Stock

Progenity, Inc. (NYSE:PROG) major shareholder Opportunities Fund (A Athyrium purchased 8,097,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Progenity stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 57,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

