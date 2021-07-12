InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $96.14

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.14, but opened at $100.80. InMode shares last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 33,630 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

