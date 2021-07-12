InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $96.14

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.14, but opened at $100.80. InMode shares last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 33,630 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
