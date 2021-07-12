InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Position Lessened by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. InMode comprises about 4.2% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 1.02% of InMode worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $11.59 on Monday, reaching $107.73. 80,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,881. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.