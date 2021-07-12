Inherent Group LP Takes $11.92 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 207,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

