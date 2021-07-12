Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $471,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

