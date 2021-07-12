Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.42% -0.75% -0.95%

61.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.17 $730,000.00 ($0.09) -134.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.