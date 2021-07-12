Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

