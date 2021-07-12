Immersion Capital LLP Acquires 210,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Immersion Capital LLP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 10.8% of Immersion Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $102,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

